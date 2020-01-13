OFW in Kuwait sexually abused—DOJ

The domestic worker who was beaten to death by her employer was also sexually abused, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said Sunday, citing the results of an autopsy conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).
Guevarra said the NBI completed its autopsy of 26-year-old Jeanelyn Villavende, after her body was flown to Cotabato.
“The body of OFW Villavende was autopsied by the chief of the NBI Medico-Legal Division, Dr. Ricardo Rodaje on Jan. 10, 2020 in Cotabato, near the deceased’s residence,” Guevarra said in a text message.
“There were clear indications of sexual abuse. There were also old healed wounds indicating that Villavende had been battered weeks prior to the fateful incident,” he added.
Guevarra said the NBI will submit its report Monday.
Reports said that Villavende was killed by her employer’s wife on Dec. 28 in Kuwait. The victim’s employer and his wife have been detained, reports said.
An embalming certificate released by the Kuwait’s Ministry of Health confirmed that Villavende was killed on Dec. 28, 2019. She died of “acute failure of heart and respiration” as a result of shock and multiple injuries to the vascular nervous system.
According to a preliminary report submitted by Labor Attaché Nasser Mustafa, the victim was beaten to death and was already dead when she was brought to the hospital. The nurses in the hospital also reportedly described her to be “black and blue.”
