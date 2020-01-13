ALL SECTIONS
Monday January 13, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

#WalangPasok: Class and work suspensions for January 13, 2020

posted January 12, 2020 at 11:30 pm by  Manila Standard Digital

(UPDATED as of 9:42 PM, January 12, 2020 PST) MANILA, Philippines --- Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, January 13, 2020 due to the Taal Volcano ash eruption and ensuing ashfall to the nearby area.

ALL LEVELS

METRO MANILA

Las Piñas City - Public and Private

Makati City - Public and Private

Malabon City- Public and Private

Mandaluyong City- Public and private

Manila City - Public and private schools with the suspension of Local government work.

Marikina City - Public and Private

Muntinlupa City- Public and Private

Navotas City- Public and Private

Parañaque City - Public and Private

Pasay City - Public and Private

Pasig City - Public and Private

Pateros - Public and Private

Quezon City - Public and Private

San Juan City - Public and Private

Taguig City - Public and Private

Valenzuela City - Public and Private

The Senate also cancels work on Monday due to Taal ashfall that already reached Metro Manila.

CALABARZON

Batangas Province - Public and Private

Cainta, Rizal - Public and Private

Cavite Province - Public and Private

Laguna Province - Public and Private

CENTRAL LUZON

Pampanga Province - Public and Private

Topics: #walangpasok , class suspensions , no classes tomorrow , #TaalVolcano #Ashfall

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
StarKaffea

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard