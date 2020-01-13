#WalangPasok: Class and work suspensions for January 13, 2020
(UPDATED as of 9:42 PM, January 12, 2020 PST) MANILA, Philippines --- Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, January 13, 2020 due to the Taal Volcano ash eruption and ensuing ashfall to the nearby area. ALL LEVELS METRO MANILA Las Piñas City - Public and Private Makati City - Public and Private Malabon City- Public and Private Mandaluyong City- Public and private Manila City - Public and private schools with the suspension of Local government work. Marikina City - Public and Private Muntinlupa City- Public and Private Navotas City- Public and Private Parañaque City - Public and Private Pasay City - Public and Private Pasig City - Public and Private