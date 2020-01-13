#WalangPasok: Class and work suspensions for January 13, 2020

posted January 12, 2020 at 11:30 pm by Manila Standard Digital January 12, 2020 at 11:30 pm

(UPDATED as of 9:42 PM, January 12, 2020 PST) MANILA, Philippines --- Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, January 13, 2020 due to the Taal Volcano ash eruption and ensuing ashfall to the nearby area. ALL LEVELS METRO MANILA Las Piñas City - Public and Private Makati City - Public and Private Malabon City- Public and Private Mandaluyong City- Public and private Manila City - Public and private schools with the suspension of Local government work. Marikina City - Public and Private Muntinlupa City- Public and Private Navotas City- Public and Private Parañaque City - Public and Private Pasay City - Public and Private Pasig City - Public and Private CALABARZON Batangas Province - Public and Private Cainta, Rizal - Public and Private Cavite Province - Public and Private Laguna Province - Public and Private CENTRAL LUZON Pampanga Province - Public and Private (UPDATED as of 9:42 PM, January 12, 2020 PST)--- Here are the locations that have no classes for tomorrow, January 13, 2020 due to the Taal Volcano ash eruption and ensuing ashfall to the nearby area.Las Piñas City - Public and Private Makati City - Public and Private Malabon City- Public and Private Mandaluyong City- Public and private Manila City - Public and private schools with the suspension of Local government work. Marikina City - Public and Private Muntinlupa City- Public and Private Navotas City- Public and Private Parañaque City - Public and Private Pasay City - Public and Private Pasig City - Public and PrivatePateros - Public and Private Quezon City - Public and Private San Juan City - Public and Private Taguig City - Public and Private Valenzuela City - Public and Private The Senate also cancels work on Monday due to Taal ashfall that already reached Metro Manila.Batangas Province - Public and Private Cainta, Rizal - Public and Private Cavite Province - Public and Private Laguna Province - Public and PrivatePampanga Province - Public and Private

