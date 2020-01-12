ALL SECTIONS
Rody eases up on OFW ban in Kuwait

posted January 12, 2020 at 12:35 am by  Vito Barcelo
President Rodrigo Duterte said he might still allow the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Kuwait while justice was being done for the slain domestic helper Jeanalyn Villavende.

The President said  “the situation is quite different and do not see any apathy there. And the police authorities there in Kuwait acted swiftly, and they have arrested the spouses.”

“Kita ba naman there were arrests made and there’s an investigation going on. Apparently, justice is being done,” the President said in an interview with ABS CBN television news, heard nationwide.

“I’m not really keen on moving people out,” he said.

Duterte said he would not order the pullout of Filipino workers from Kuwait over the latest incident. “I’m not really keen on moving people out.”

Villavende was allegedly killed by her employees in Kuwait last month after reportedly enduring maltreatment, and her employers have reportedly been detained.

The Palace earlier said the President was outraged over this latest death involving a Filipino worker.

In 2018, Duterte launched a tirade against the brutal death of Filipino worker Joanna Demafelis. The Philippine government   imposed a temporary deployment ban of workers to Kuwait.

The incident triggered negotiations to forge an agreement providing additional protection for Filipino workers in Kuwait. 

