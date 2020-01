Massive repatriation in Mideast still pursued

PEACEFUL RESOLUTION. Members of the International Peace Bureau, with Muslim nationals, call for a peaceful resolution of the Iran-US conflict following the killing of Iranian Gen. Soleimani by American airstrike last week. Norman Cruz

PEACEFUL RESOLUTION. Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. talks to families of OFWs who gathered Friday outside the DFA office in Pasay City to listen to their concerns regarding their loved ones in Iran, Iraq, and Lebanon. Norman Cruz

