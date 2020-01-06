Thunderstorms due to cold front

posted January 06, 2020 at 01:25 am by PNA January 06, 2020 at 01:25 am

The tail-end of a cold front will affect southern Luzon and eastern Visayas while the northeast monsoon will be affecting the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said Sunday. FROST. ‘Andap’ brought about by cold weather, occurred early morning in Barangay Paoay, Atok Benguet covering highland vegetable produce in a layer of frost. PAGASA reported a dipping weather reading of 11.4 degrees Celsius due to prevailing northeastern monsoon and the Siberian cold front. No heavy damages to highland crops were monitored. Farmers have found ways to deal with the weather phenomenon. Dave Leprozo The tail-end of a cold front will affect southern Luzon and eastern Visayas while the northeast monsoon will be affecting the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said Sunday.In its 4 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Bicol, Romblon and Marinduque will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to the cold front. The agency warned residents that possible flash floods or landslides in high risk areas might occur during severe thunderstorms. Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora and Quezon will also experience cloudy skies with scattered light rain due to the northeast monsoon.Palawan and the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by thunderstorms. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated light rain due to the northeast monsoon.

