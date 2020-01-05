Vacationers seen clogging EDSA, airports

posted January 05, 2020 at 01:10 am by Vito Barcelo January 05, 2020 at 01:10 am

Expect heavier vehicular traffic this weekend—with vacationers returning to Manila after the holidays, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said. MMDA spokesperson Assistant Secretary Celine Pialago said she was sure that by Monday all roads in the metropolis would be “back to normal.” The normal volume of traffic on EDSA, the national capital’s main avenue that stretches from Caloocan City to Pasay City, per day is 410,000. During the holidays, traffic volume did not reach 100,000 per day. MMDA and its 2,000 enforcers are bracing for the traffic expected to build up at choke points, which include Old Samson Road in Balintawak, Quezon City, replete with obstructions that vehicles could not pass through. Meanwhile, the Manila International Airport Authority is ready for the influx of passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as Filipinos are expected to return after the long holiday season. In a statement, MIAA general manager Ed Monreal said the number of passengers at four NAIA terminals from Jan. 1 to 6 this year would double compared to the same period last year. The MIAA said that in 2019, from the period of Jan. 1 to 6, it recorded a total of 202,204 passenger arrivals for domestic, and 223,436 for international. In the first two days of 2020, the arrival for domestic passengers was recorded at 64,736, while the number of international arrivals reached 80,168 passengers.The numbers relate to a total increase of 4 percent for domestic arrivals and 9 percent for international arrivals. “The arrival figures show that more Filipinos are now traveling abroad to celebrate the holiday season,” Monreal said. Monreal said the OPLAN Biyaheng Ayos, Pasko 2019 will end on Jan. 6, 2020. The OPLAN desks were manned jointly by MIAA Operations, Public Affairs, Police, and Medical teams in all the arrival areas of the four NAIA terminals. The airport chief directed all NAIA accredited transport companies to ensure the availability of vehicles to service passengers especially during peak hours. Visibility of police was also increased at the arrival area. READ: Where have all the traffic gone?

