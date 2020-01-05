10 frat men in 'Atio' slay lose bail bid

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 20 has denied the petitions for bail of 10 fraternity members involved in the death of University of Santo Tomas student Horacio “Atio” Castillo
, which means they would remain in jail.
In a 56-page order, Presiding Judge Marivic Balisi-Umali said that upon presentation of facts and evidence, the court “finds the evidence of guilt of each of the accused strong.”
The order was dated Dec. 10, 2019, but was released to the media only on Jan. 3, 2020, Friday.
The 10 fraternity members are Arvin Balag, Mhin Wei Chan, Axel Munro Hipe, Oliver John Audrey Onofre, Joshua Joriel Macabali, Ralph Trangia, Robin Ramos, Jose Miguel Salamat, Danielle Hans Matthew and Marcelino Bagtang.
The court earlier found probable cause to charge the 10 Aegis Juris members with violation of the Anti-Hazing Law for the killing of the 22-year-old Castillo on Sept. 17, 2017.
They have been detained at the Manila City Jail since May 2018.
The court has set the hearing on the hazing case on Jan. 14, 2020, according to a report on GMA’s Saksi, heard nationwide.
In June 2019, the Manila Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 14 sentenced another Aegis Juris Fraternity member, John Paul Solano
, guilty of obstruction of justice—the first conviction in the Atio Castillo hazing case.
It was Solano who brought an unconscious Castillo from the frat library to the Chinese General Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
He had told police he found Castillo lying on the road and covered with a blanket.
Solano was sentenced two to four years in prison.
