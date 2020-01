Fury, tears as general laid to rest

CHANTING MOURNERS. Supporters of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force and Iraq’s Hezbollah brigades attend the funeral of Iranian military commander Soleimani (portrait) and Iraqi military chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (portrait) in Baghdad’s district of al-Jadriya Saturday with Iraqis chanting 'Death to America' during the funeral procession for the two. AFP

