Drive vs. ‘crackers to push nationwide

The campaign of the Department of Health against the use of firecrackers was “relatively successful” following the 35-percent drop in fireworks-related injuries over the holidays, but President Rodrigo Duterte is still inclined to implement a nationwide firecracker ban, Malacañang said Thursday.
READ: DOH: Fewer ‘cracker victims ahead of New Year
“It should be relatively successful given the fact that there has been a downtrend in injuries—35 percent. That’s huge. And there were no deaths. That’s significant,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said.
The DOH also said there were no cases of stray bullets and fireworks ingestion amid the celebrations.
The President, however, Duterte would still likely certify as urgent the proposed measure to ban firecrackers nationwide, Panelo said.
READ: Health chief pushes fireworks ban amid ‘record low’ casualty
Data from the DOH showed that kwitis (33 cases), luces (19), fountain (18), piccolo (13) and baby rocket (9) were the top five causes of injuries this year. Only one of these, piccolo, is illegal.
“Maybe we can avoid those injuries. I cannot understand why we still have injuries if those were legal. Maybe carelessness,” Panelo said.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque noted that all firecrackers and fireworks, including legal ones, can cause injuries, as he pushed for a total firecracker ban.
Records from the Department of Health showed there were 288 fireworks-related injuries from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2. This was 57 percent lower than the five-year average (2014-2018) of 644.
COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.