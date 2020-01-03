ALL SECTIONS
Friday January 3, 2020

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

Drive vs. ‘crackers to push nationwide

posted January 03, 2020 at 01:25 am by  MJ Blancaflor and Macon Ramos-Araneta
The campaign of the Department of Health against the use of firecrackers was “relatively successful” following the 35-percent drop in fireworks-related injuries over the holidays, but President Rodrigo Duterte is still inclined to implement a nationwide firecracker ban, Malacañang said Thursday.

Drive vs. ‘crackers to push nationwide
ILLEGAL ‘CRACKERS. Cavite Officer-in-charge Police Col. Marlon Santos leads the disposal of illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnics devices with a total value of P453,000 conducted at Camp General Pantaleon Garcia in Imus, Cavite on Thursday.
READ: DOH: Fewer ‘cracker victims ahead of New Year

“It should be relatively successful given the fact that there has been a downtrend in injuries—35 percent. That’s huge. And there were no deaths. That’s significant,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said.

The DOH also said there were no cases of stray bullets and fireworks ingestion amid the celebrations.

The President, however, Duterte would still likely certify as urgent the proposed measure to ban firecrackers nationwide, Panelo said.

READ: Health chief pushes fireworks ban amid ‘record low’ casualty

Data from the DOH showed that kwitis (33 cases), luces (19), fountain (18), piccolo (13) and baby rocket (9) were the top five causes of injuries this year. Only one of these, piccolo, is illegal.

“Maybe we can avoid those injuries. I cannot understand why we still have injuries if those were legal. Maybe carelessness,” Panelo said.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque noted that all firecrackers and fireworks, including legal ones, can cause injuries, as he pushed for a total firecracker ban.

Records from the Department of Health showed there were 288 fireworks-related injuries from Dec. 21 to Jan. 2. This was 57 percent lower than the five-year average (2014-2018) of 644.

READ: New Year revelry: Be safe, sound; avoid 'crackers, DOH warns

No stray bullet injuries, fireworks ingestion, or death were reported.

Most of the cases occured in the National Capital Region followed by Region VI with 29 cases and Region 1 with 26 cases.

Calabarzon and Region III were listed as No. 4 and 5 with 22 and 19 cases, respectively.

Of the number of victims, 201 or 70 percent were male with ages ranging from 11 months to 72 years.

On Wednesday, the DOH reported a 35-percent decrease in fireworks-related injuries but cautioned the public that these numbers may still increase due to late consultation.

READ: ‘Cracker victims fewer by 30%’

READ: NCRPO tabs 400 areas as firecracker use zones

Topics: Department of Health , Rodrigo Duterte , fireworks-related injuries , Salvador Panelo

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Working Pillars of the House
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard