Thursday January 2, 2020

‘Air in Metro hits hazardous level amid revelry’

posted January 02, 2020 at 01:40 am by  Rio N. Araja
The quality of air in the National Capital Region has reached a “hazardous” level during the celebration of the 2020 New Year’s celebration.

Undersecretary for Solid Waste Management and Local Government Unit Concerns Benny Antiporda said Metro Manila’s air quality reached a “very unhealthy” level from Dec. 31 at 11 p.m. until Jan. 1 at 2 a.m.

He blamed the chemical substances released by fireworks displays and firecracker use for the poor quality of air as the country welcomed the New Year.

Based on the data of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Mandaluyong City had the highest particulate matter, measured in microgram per cubic meter, at 497ug/ncm.

The other cities in Metro Manila that recorded a “hazardous” air quality were Pateros (399ug/ncm), Las Piñas City (376ug/ncm), Pasig City (367ug/ncm), Taguig City (355ug/ncm) and Caloocan City, particularly in its northern part, (332ug/ncm).

Antiporda noted, however, that the air pollution was down this year against 2019’s level.

He said there were fewer revelers who bought and used firecrackers this year, and that there were isolated rains in some parts of Metro Manila.

President Rodrigo Duterte, in 2017, issued Executive Order No. 28 regulating firecracker use would only be confined to community fireworks display “to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties.”

Antiporda still advised the public to wear face masks at least for a day or two.

Topics: 2020 New Year's celebration , Solid Waste Management and Local Government Unit Concerns , Benny Antiporda , Department of Environment and Natural Resources

