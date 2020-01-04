Duterte bars another US senator over De Lima case

President Rodrigo Duterte has barred another US lawmaker from entering the country because he also called for the release of detained Senator Leila de Lima.
Senator Edward Markey of Massachusetts was also barred from entering the Philippines
, along with lawmakers Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy
, as they were among the 11 sponsors of a resolution calling for the release of De Lima, who has been in detention since February 2017 on drug-related charges.
The resolution was passed by the US Senate foreign relations committee.
US President Donald Trump recently signed into law the US government’s 2020 budget, which included a provision that asks Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to bar Philippine officials
from entering their territory if they had a hand in the “wrongful imprisonment” of De Lima.
If the US would enforce the ban, the Philippines would require Americans to secure visas before entering the country, the Palace has said.
Filipino-Americans or balikbayans are not covered by the impending visa restrictions, Malacañang said.
Panelo has repeatedly slammed the US lawmakers’ call for the release of De Lima, saying this is a “brazen interference” into the country’s sovereignty.
He also rejected allegations of human rights violations on De Lima’s case, saying they came from either “absolute ignorance or shameful bias.”
“It is high time for these US senators to consult their US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Yong Kim who is knowledgeable on our local processes before they start blabbering further nonsense,” Panelo said.
