Feast of Nazarene: Cops on full alert

THANKSGIVING PROCESSION. Thousands of Catholic devotees participate in the annual Thanksgiving procession with the image of the Black Nazarene in Manila on Tuesday. Thousands of barefoot devotees are expected to join the religious procession in the capital, starting New Year’s Eve and ending on Jan. 9, hoping to touch a centuries-old icon of Jesus Christ called the Black Nazarene, believed to have miraculous powers. AFP

