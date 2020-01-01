Feast of Nazarene: Cops on full alert

The Metro Manila police force will be on full alert during the Feast of the Black Nazarene in Quiapo, Manila, on Jan. 9, officials said.
The National Capital Region Police Office is coordinating with the Armed Forces and local government officials to ensure peace and order during the Traslacion.
READ: Police shorten Nazarene parade
Meanwhile, the National Capital Region Police Office said Tuesday it had succeeded in shortening the duration of the Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession on Monday night following the implementation of a new security scheme.
“The NCRPO marked a safe and sound Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession which started at about 11:45 p.m. Monday and ended at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, as airtight security had been employed,” NCRPO acting chief Debold Sinas said in a statement.
Sinas said around 10,000 police officers of the NCRPO together with the Joint Task Force NCR, Bureau of Fire Protection, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Philippine Coast Guard, Task Force Quiapo and other force multipliers were fielded to maintain peace and order throughout the procession.
Southern Police District Chief Nolasco Bathan also assured the full support of his team in the traditional religious event in the capital.
“This coming Traslacion 2020 will be supported by policemen and the police force will be augmented within the NCRPO to work hand in hand in securing and maintaining peace and order, Bathan said in a statement Tuesday.
The NCRPO team led by Metro Manila police chief Debold Sinas participated in the Thanksgiving Procession held at 12 midnight on Monday. Sinas was joined by his Command Group, District Staffs and augmented personnel from SPD Police Stations.
“General Sinas led the whole NCRPO Police Force in securing this significant activity. It also gives the opportunity to the police force to assess and formulate different strategies in securing this momentous event, Bathan said.
The SPD will deploy at least 1,000 uniformed policemen to help secure the event.
The police will secure the Quirino Grandstand and Quiapo areas and the 6.1-kilometer Traslacion route.
The authorities urged the devotees and other participants not to bring banned items that could potentially cause harm.
