‘Keep the embers of nationalism alive’

posted December 31, 2019 at 01:25 am by MJ Blancaflor and Macon Ramos-Araneta, Maricel V. Cruz December 31, 2019 at 01:25 am

RIZAL’S EXECUTION. President Rodrigo Duterte leads the flag-raising ceremony during the commemoration of the 123rd anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal at the Rizal Park in Davao City on Monday. Assisting the President are Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and Armed Forces chief Gen. Noel Clement. Presidential Photo RIZAL’S EXECUTION. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso lead other officials in raising the tricolors at the Luneta Park. Norman Cruz President Rodrigo Duterte called on Filipinos to keep nationalism alive as the country commemorated Dr. Jose Rizal’s 123rd year of martyrdom on Monday.“Let us keep the embers of nationalism alive as we courageously face the challenges of apathy and divisiveness, and triumph over them just like what Rizal tenaciously did more than 120 years ago,” the President said in his message. President Duterte also urged the youth to think of the greater good just like Rizal, “whose life and legacy have inspired countless others to dedicate their lives to serve the nation.” READ: Duterte to skip Rizal Day rites for a ‘different place’ Rizal’s life, he said, inspired others to dedicate their lives in service of the country while his work in cultivating the “intelligence of his countrymen” led to the “reawakening of the Filipinos’ patriotism and sense of responsibility.” “May his shining example to always think of the greater good be emulated by generations of our youth who look up to him today,” Duterte said. The President also expressed hopes that the country’s freedom would be “cherished, further fortified, and kept thriving through solidarity” amid social ills such as illegal drugs, corruption, and criminality. “Together, let us strengthen and protect our liberty that our heroes have so unselfishly shed their blood for,” he said. The President led the wreath-laying ceremonies at the Rizal Park in his hometown in Davao City, contrary to an earlier announcement by his spokesman Salvador Panelo that he would skip the rites and honor other heroes such as Gregorio del Pilar. Duterte was accompanied by his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio and AFP chief of staff General Noel Clement in the ceremonies in Davao.Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso led the Rizal Day rites in Luneta Park, Manila. Senator Francis Pangilinan on Monday exhorted the public to be heroes like the country’s national hero. “Be courageous and in service,” said Pangilinan, also Liberal Party president. “We stand as one in celebrating the heroism of Gat Jose Rizal, who throughout his life worked to lift up the condition of Filipinos and his country under siege, said Pangilinan. “In the uncompromising stand of our national hero against tyranny and abuses, we are inspired to follow in his footsteps,” the opposition senator said. “Let us remember Rizal for his fortitude and love of country, for fighting for the rights of all Filipinos and for truth,” he said. “May we have his courage and strength to speak out against abuses and injustices that we still confront today,” he added. Meanwhile, a lawmaker said it was “more feasible” to be like Rizal now, given the Internet, and said the youth should seize the advantages of digital technology. “Rizal had the advantage of quality education, starting with the patient teaching of his mother, who opened his eyes to the vast inequality of the times he lived in” Rep. Fidel Nograles of Rizal said.With the advent of the Internet and freer access to information, today’s youth “do not have to leave these shores to broaden their knowledge,” Nograles, vice chairman of the House committee on justice, added.

