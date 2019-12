‘Keep the embers of nationalism alive’

RIZAL’S EXECUTION. President Rodrigo Duterte leads the flag-raising ceremony during the commemoration of the 123rd anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal at the Rizal Park in Davao City on Monday. Assisting the President are Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III and Armed Forces chief Gen. Noel Clement. Presidential Photo

RIZAL’S EXECUTION. Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso lead other officials in raising the tricolors at the Luneta Park. Norman Cruz