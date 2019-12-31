‘Ursula’ damage exceeds P1 billion; death toll at 47

The damage to agriculture and infrastructure due to the onslaught of Typhoon “Ursula” has reached P1,079,311,046, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday.
In its latest situation report, the council said the damage to infrastructure amounted to P296,326,956 while the damage to agriculture
was P782,984,090. The damage was incurred in Regions MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII and VIII.
Meanwhile, the number of fatalities
remained at 47 while the number of wounded has reached 143. Nine people remain missing.
The council said a total of 482,350 families or 1,979,155 people were affected in 2,304 villages in MIMAROPA and Regions V, VI, VII, VIII and CARAGA.
The council said a total of P25,462,803.22 worth of assistance was provided by the Office of Civil Defense as well as the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development and other local government units to the affected residents.
The houses damaged have been placed at 378,312, of which 103,118 were totally and 275,194 partially damaged in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.
Meanwhile, the damage to infrastructure and agriculture was estimated at P1,079,311,046 in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.
