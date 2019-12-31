ALL SECTIONS
Tuesday December 31, 2019

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

‘Ursula’ damage exceeds P1 billion; death toll at 47

posted December 31, 2019 at 01:10 am by  Manila Standard
The damage to agriculture and infrastructure due to the onslaught of Typhoon “Ursula” has reached P1,079,311,046, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said Monday.

In its latest situation report, the council said the damage to infrastructure amounted to P296,326,956 while the damage to agriculture was P782,984,090. The damage was incurred in Regions MIMAROPA, V, VI, VII and VIII.

READ: 'Ursula' leaves, P800-M crops lost

Meanwhile, the number of fatalities remained at 47 while the number of wounded has reached 143. Nine people remain missing.

READ: ‘Ursula’ casualties piling up

The council said a total of 482,350 families or 1,979,155 people were affected in 2,304 villages in  MIMAROPA and Regions V, VI, VII, VIII and CARAGA.

The council said a total of P25,462,803.22 worth of assistance was provided by the Office of Civil Defense as well as the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development and other local government units to the affected residents.

The houses damaged have been placed at 378,312, of which 103,118 were totally and 275,194 partially damaged in Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

Meanwhile, the damage to infrastructure and agriculture was estimated at P1,079,311,046 in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and Eastern Visayas. 

READ: ‘Ursula’ dampens Yule fun

READ: Delivering new life, compassion amid storm woes

READ: NGCP braces for ‘Ursula’ impact

READ: ‘Ursula’ intensifies

Topics: Typhoon “Ursula” , National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council , Department of Social Welfare and Development

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
The Standard Print Subscription

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard