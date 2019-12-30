Police shorten Nazarene parade

READ: Red Cross workers tapped to ensure safe Traslacion ‘19 The National Capital Region Police Office will implement a new security scheme for the Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession on Monday (Dec. 30) to shorten the duration of the religious activity. NCRPO acting chief, Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said the aim was to shorten the activity from the usual 10 hours to only six hours. “The longer the time that we consume in the procession, the more it is susceptible to crime and threats,” he said. Sinas said a patrol car will lead the procession, followed by Sinas and his district directors. He said police officers will be around the Black Nazarene while devotees will be at the back of the procession. “We want to be there to assure the public that the police are ready and we are on the ground,” Sinas said. He said that NCRPO will commit enough forces to secure the religious event.Sinas said if the enhanced security approach for the thanksgiving procession will prove to be successful, the same will be implemented for the bigger “Traslacion” or the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church in Manila on Jan. 9.” The MPD-Traffic Enforcement Unit advised motorists to take alternate routes on Monday due to the closure of some roads in Manila and the implementation of a traffic rerouting plan for the Black Nazarene thanksgiving procession. The annual Black Nazarene procession will be taking this route: Plaza Miranda left to Quezon Boulevard; right to CM Recto Avenue; right to Loyola Street; right to Bilibid Viejo Street; left to Gil Puyat Street; left to Z. F. de Guzman Street (Mendoza St.); right to R. Hidalgo Street; left to Quezon Boulevard through under Quezon Bridge, through Palanca Street; right to Villalobos Street; onward to Plaza Miranda. READ: Traslacion ‘19: Ban on vendors in force

