BARMM snipes at Locsin's tweet on Turkey meet

Cotabato City—The Bangsamoro government said Friday Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. should have taken up issue on its top officials meetings in Turkey with the Intergovernmental Relations level, the forum where the national and regional governments are properly represented. Bangsamoro Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said under the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro “issues of this nature may be raised by either party to the Inter-governmental Relations Mechanism.” Sinarimbo was referring to a Tweet by Locsin in which the latter threatened to file a diplomatic protest against the Turkish government for hosting Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Al-Hadj Murad Ebrahim of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in meetings in Ankara on Turkey’s current role in the peace process. Locsin had said in his Tweet, now quoted in stories uploaded by Manila news organizations, that the meeting was a “slap at Philippine sovereignty and an attack on our territorial unity and integrity.” But Sinarimbo said in all of the meetings between the Bangsamoro chief minister and representatives of the Government of Turkey in Ankara, the government of the Philippines was represented by the Consul General. Locsin later removed his first Tweet. “The Bangsamoro Organic Law similarly provides for a venue to raise issues of this nature. The venue is the Inter-governmental Relations Body. Infact, the IGRB, co-chaired by Sec Dominguez and Minister Iqbal held its first meeting in Davao City on Decemebr 16, 2019,” said Sinarimbo, who like Locsin, is a lawyer.Sinarimbo, also Ebrahim’s spokesperson, said “this (IGR) venue should have been utilized by the good Secretary to raise his issue,” referring to Locsin. He said Ebrahim was on foreign travel from Dec.11 to 16 on invitation of the government of Turkey and that the “corresponding Travel Authority was issued by the Office of the President of the Philippines to the Chief Minister.” Turkey continues to play important role in the implementation of the peace agreement as the chair of the Independent Decommissioning Body which is in charge of putting the weapons of the MILF beyond use, Sinarimbo said. “It may also help the public to better understand the issue if we are to consider the substantial contribution of the Government of Turkey in the successful conclusion of the peace process that resulted in the signing of the CAB in 2014,” Sinarimbo said. Sinarimbo added: “Even as we speak, together with other members of the IDB, Turkey is currently undertaking the decommissioning of 12,000 combatants of the MILF and their weapons. Additional number of MILF combatants will undergo the decommissioning process in parallel and commensurate to the actions of the Government of the Philippines.” He said Locsin’s proposed diplomatic protest did not show a “better understanding of the peace process and the critical role played by Turkey in our peace process, after all this good relation redounds to the benefit of the country.”