New Year revelry: Be safe, sound; avoid 'crackers, DOH warns

ILLEGAL FIRECRACKERS. NCRPO Acting Director Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas leads the mass destruction of illegal firecrackers at the QCPD Station 10 in Quezon City. Manny Palmero

Vendors continue to sell their wares including a plastic trumpet along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City. Manny Palmero

Buyers of firecrackers flock to a store in Bocaue, Bulacan to buy their branded pyrotechnics. Manny Palmero

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Saturday urged Filipinos to turn to safer noisemakers instead to welcome the New Year on Tuesday night, as firecracker-related injuries this early reached 22. At the same time, Duque said Filipino revelers might want to watch community fireworks instead of lighting their own. Duque’s call came as in Bulacan, three days before the New Year, the Philippine National Police aired anew its warning against illegal pyrotechnics with a lightning inspection of firecracker stores and warehouses Saturday in Bocaue, the acknowledged ''capital'' of fireworks in the country. The surprise inspection was led by PNP Director General Archie Gamboa accompanied by Central Luzon Police Chief Supt. Rhodel Sermonia and Bulacan Provincial Director Col. Emma Libunao. Sermonia presented to Gamboa the results of their operations against illegal fireworks which resulted in the seizure of voluminous prohibited fireworks worth some P50,917.Confiscated were: 5 sacks of Boom-boom; 1/2 sack; kwitis without sticks; 1 1/2 sacks 5 star; 5 bundles big kwitis/kwiton; 8 boxes, 2 packs, and 1,420 pcs. Pla-Pla; 20 pcs. Big Pla-pla; 5 pcs. Bin Laden; 4 pcs. Big Triangle; 5 pieces Delima Kabasi; 10 boxes Piccolo; 10 pieces Special Tuna; 4 packs Super Lolo; 20 pcs. Goodbye Philippines; 30 pcs Atomic Bomb; 64 pieces Kabasi; 1 Giant Whistle Bomb; 10 pcs. whistle bomb 30 pcs Atomic Bomb; 1pc. 8.2 Magnitude; 5 Bundles Kwiton; 51 pcs. Pastillas Bawang; 2 pcs. Pizza Pie; 4 pcs. Baby Dynamite;; Juda’s belt; and 5 kilos Mitsa, in city/towns of Baliwag, Bocaue, Marilao, San Rafael, Bulacan, Santa Maria, and San Jose del Monte, Bulacan. Appropriate charges for violation of RA 7138 were immediately filed against the suspects yesterday. Sermonia said the continuous operations on illegal firecrackers which have been a common cause of disasters are being conducted while inspection of pyrotechnics stores regionwide are being done to ensure that no prohibited firecrackers will get through authorities since only 124 are registered dealers and retailers while only 24 are registered manufacturers in Bulacan. While there are designated 119 firecracker zones and 98 community fireworks display areas regionwide where the public could only light their firecrackers or watch firecracker displays during the New Year’s celebration, Col. Libunao said it is still best to welcome the New Year with other forms of merriment instead of using firecrackers to avoid any injuries and even fatalities.Meanwhile, Engineer Celso C. Cruz, president emeritus of the Philippine Pyrotechnics Manufacturers and Dealers Association, deplored the seeming lack of support that their members are getting from government authorities.“The PNP is the administrator of the pyrotechnics industry under R.A. 7183 hence they are responsible for the regulation and advancement of this business that provides livelihood to thousands of families. For the past 5 years, there are about 500 to 650 fireworks-related injuries or one person per 200,000 population; while in the USA, the ratio is about 10 persons per 200,000. This means that the Department of Health should focus more on other health issues rather than advocating a total ban on firecrackers,” Cruz said. He also lamented the operations of inspection teams from the Department of Trade and Industry which Cruz said should confine itself on its mandated function as a regulatory agency concerning business registration and not meddle on technical matters that primarily belongs to the PNP. Meanwhile, the Taguig City government on Saturday announced it has designated more than 20 areas in the city as firecracker zones in connection with the New Year celebration. The designated firecracker zones were made in compliance to President Rodrigo Duterte’s Executive Order No. 28, which prohibits the people from putting up their own fireworks displays or use firecrackers in their residences.Some barangays in the city, on the other hand, were declared as firecracker-free zones. Those areas include Calzada, Sta. Ana, Ligid-Tipas, Tuktukan, Ususan and Ibayo Tipas, all in the first district; and Maharlika, North Signal, Pinagsama, South Signal, Tanyag and Western Bicutan, all in the second district. The identified firecracker zones in Taguig were Pk 1 F. Dingguin Bayan Open Court and PK 2 Bantayan, both in Barangay Palingon; Open Basketball Court on Kentucky Street in Bambang, Barangay Road, and along Guerrero Street in Wawa; Open Basketball Court near Barangay Hall in San Miguel, Lakeshore Hall parking area in Lower Bicutan, Paso Park and at the back of Cayetano Complex in Bagumbayan, Circumferential Road-6 along the jogging area in Hagonoy, C-6 Road in front of Taguig Rescue in New Lower Bicutan, and Samama and open area in Purok 5 Extension Tabig Ilog in Napindan, all in District 1. In District 2, firecrackers and fireworks are allowed along Extension of P10 and P11 main road, P13 near outpost in South Daang Hari; Zone 8 corner Ballecer Street in front of Em’s Elementary School, Zone 9 corner Ballecer Street in front of Signal Village National High School and Col. Bravo St. corner Mindanao St. (Putol na Tulay Bridge/Col. Bravo Bridge) in Central Signal; Open space of Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) 7th Street in Katuparan Village; C1, 5th Avenue and Bonifacio High Street in Fort Bonifacio; Osano Park and TCU Open Grounds in Central Bicutan, and PNR site in North Daanghari. The city’s public information office reminded residents that violators will be penalized with P5,000 fine or three to six months in jail. The local police also urged the people not to use prohibited fireworks like Piccolo, Super Lolo, Atomic Triangle, Large Judas Belt, Large Bawang, Pillbox, improvised PVC cannons known as “boga”, Goodbye Philippines, Bin Laden, Mother Rocket, Lolo Thunder, Atomic Bomb, Five Star, Pla-Pla, Giant Whistle Bomb, Kabasi and Watusi.