Violent demos amid calls for change

The year 2019 saw an explosion of demonstrations across the world as people demanded an overhaul of entrenched political systems and action on climate change. Here is a look back at these and other events that marked the year. On Jan. 23, Venezuela’s opposition chief Juan Guaido declares himself interim president, escalating a long-running political and economic crisis. He is recognized by more than 50 countries, including the United States. But the army backs President Nicolas Maduro and he remains in his post. In mid-September, major demonstrations erupt in Haiti after fuel shortages, demanding the resignation of President Jovenel Moise. Violence claims more than 40 lives. A metro ticket hike in Chile’s capital mid-October is the trigger for protests that claim more than 20 lives before a referendum on reforms is agreed. Bolivia is gripped by three weeks of demonstrations after President Evo Morales claims to win a fourth term on Oct. 20. Dozens are killed. Morales resigns on Nov. 10 and flees into exile as the government works on new elections. Ecuador is paralyzed by nearly two weeks of protests in October and in Colombia strikes and demonstrations against the right-wing government begin mid-November. On Feb. 22, unprecedented protests break out in Algeria against a fifth term for frail President Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in power for 20 years. He loses the army’s backing and resigns on April 2. But demonstrations continue, demanding an overhaul of the entire political establishment and rejecting new president Abdelmadjid Tebboune, elected on Dec. 12 in polls marked by record abstention. In Sudan, the military on April 11 ends Omar al-Bashir’s three decades in power, a key demand in four months of nationwide protests. Demonstrations continue until a hard-won agreement in August sets up a joint governing council to oversee a transition to civilian rule. More than 250 people are killed, according to protesters.In Iraq, mass demonstrations erupt on Oct. 1 against unemployment, corruption and poor public services, degenerating into violence that claims more than 460 lives. On Dec, 1, parliament accepts the government’s resignation. In Lebanon, rolling mass protests start on October 17, triggered by plans for a messaging app tax and turning against the political elite. They continue even after Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigns on Oct. 29, with protesters rejecting new premier-designate Hassan Diab, an engineering professor backed by Hezbollah chosen on Dec. 19 to form a government. Iran sees an explosion of riots on Nov. 15 after a fuel price hike. Authorities crush the unrest but Amnesty International says more than 304 people were killed, most shot by security forces, a toll denied by the authorities. After a five-year offensive to seize vast Islamic State territory in Iraq and Syria, the jihadists were driven out of their last bastion in March by Kurdish-led forces. On Oct. 27, President Donald Trump announces that IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed in a US special forces raid in Syria, blowing himself up as he was pursued. A March 10 Ethiopian Airlines crash leads to the global grounding of Boeing 737 MAX planes. It follows a Lion Air crash involving the same model six months earlier, with 346 lives lost in the two incidents. Boeing faces investigations and lawsuits, and is forced to upgrade its systems, in a crisis that costs it billions of dollars. In mid-December production of the plane is suspended. On Dec. 23, Boeing chief Dennis Muilenburg resigns.