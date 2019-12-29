'2020 inspires hope for PH, a 2-year high'

Despite the unending rise in prices of basic commodities, electricity and water, almost all Filipinos expressed hope, not fear, this coming 2020, according to the latest Social Weather Stations survey. In its fourth quarter poll, the SWS survey showed that 96 percent of Filipinos, aged 18 and above, were hopeful for the coming 2020 while only four percent welcomed it with fear. Hope for the New Year was four points above the 92 percent in 2018 and matched the record-high level that was first achieved in 2017. On the other hand, those who will enter the New Year with fear dropped four points from eight percent in 2018. It matched the record-low levels in 2017 and 2011. “Hope for the New Year has always been high,” SWS said, noting that Filipino optimism for the incoming year never fell below 80 percent since the agency started asking the question in 2000. Filipino hope for the new year has been “at 90s levels” since 2010, the SWS said. Hope for the new year increased in all areas except Mindanao, the study noted. Optimism for the incoming year reached an all-time high in the Visayas as new year hope soared to 97 percent, an 18-percentage point improvement from the previous survey. Luzon also hit a record 99 percent, up 3 percentage points from the previous survey. Metro Manila’s new year hope rose by 2 percentage points to 96 percent, similar to the capital region’s record-high numbers in 2017, 2011 and 2010. Mindanaoans’ optimism in welcoming 2020 slid to 90 percent, 4 percentage points lower than the 94-percent hope level in the region last year.Fewer Filipinos committed to making and fulfilling resolutions for this year. Some 33 percent said they had set resolutions for 2019, a 13-point decline compared to the 2017 survey. Of the 33 percent that made resolutions this year, only 3 percent said “nearly all” their resolutions were fulfilled. The survey has an error margin of +/- 3 percent for national percentages, and +/- 6 percent each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao. On the other hand, the Department of Health is the most trusted government agency, the latest Pulse Asia survey released Saturday showed. The Pulse Asia survey, conducted from Dec. 3 to 8, revealed that the DOH got an 80 percent trust rating. The Armed Forces of the Philippines came in second with a 75 percent trust rating, followed by the Philippine National Police with 72 percent trust rating. Health chief Secretary Francisco Duque III also earned the top spot for performance with a 74 percent approval rating. Duque was followed by Education Secretary Leonor Briones with 67 percent approval rating and Social Welfare and Development Secretary Rolando Bautista with a 61 percent approval rating.