Rody’s videocall wish for OFWs: Fruitful lives

posted December 26, 2019 at 01:20 am by PNA December 26, 2019 at 01:20 am

OFWS IN DISTRESS. Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Chief of Protocol Robert Borje and Foreign Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola meet hundreds of Overseas Filipino Workers in distress while being temporarily housed in two separate areas in Riyadh on Monday. The 248 OFWs are being managed by the Philippine Overseas Labor office. Borje presented a special Christmas video message from President Rodrigo Duterte. Presidential Photo President Rodrigo Duterte’s Christmas wish for overseas Filipino workers is to have “fruitful and meaningful lives”In a special video played before distressed Filipino workers in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, the President extended his Yuletide greetings to them and took the opportunity to thank them for their hard work for their respective families, loyalty to the country, and support for the government. “More than anything, we want you home. We want you [to] live fruitful and meaningful lives close to your loved ones,” he said in the video message. “Maraming salamat po. Hinding-hindi ko kayo malilimutan. Maligayang Pasko at Bagong Taon (Thank you to all of you. I will never forget you. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year),” he added. Overseas Filipino workers all over the world are estimated at 2.3 million, according to a 2018 survey conducted by the Philippine Statistics Authority. Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading oil exporter, is among the top destination countries, accounting for 24.3 percent of the total 2.3-million migrant Filipinos worldwide, the PSA poll showed. President Duterte, as well as the Department of Foreign Affairs, gave Christmas presents to the distressed workers in Al Khobar on Tuesday through their representatives, Malacañang said in a press statement on Wednesday.“The female and male wards at the Al Khobar shelters were given care packages and special financial assistance,” the Palace said. Chief of Presidential Protocol and Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Robert Borje assured the workers that the President has “continuing concern” for the plight of Filipinos working abroad, Malacañang said. After meeting with female and male wards at the Al Khobar shelters, Borje and Foreign Undersecretary for Migrant Affairs Sarah Lou Arriola had a dialogue with members of the Filipino community at the International Philippine School. Borje also serves as Duterte’s special envoy to Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. He was sent to North Africa and the Middle East to assess the situation of Filipinos in the regions. READ: President Duterte’s message

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.