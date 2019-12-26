Lambanog samples toxic, DOH confirms

posted December 26, 2019 at 12:50 am by Macon Ramos-Araneta December 26, 2019 at 12:50 am

With Maricel V. Cruz READ: Lambanog poison kills four in Tarlac Five out of seven lambanog samples collected by Food and Drug Administration regulatory inspectors from several sellers in Rizal, Laguna tested positive for high levels of methanol , Department of Health Undersecretary Rolando Enrique Domingo. READ: 8 killed, 265 sickened by ‘lambanog’ Domingo, officer-in-charge of the FDA, said the five samples that tested positive contained 11.4 percent to 18.2-percent methanol and were collected from Rey Lambanog, Emma’s Lambanog store and Orlando Mapa store. “Very low levels of methanol may be present in alcoholic beverages provided they are byproducts of natural fermentation. The high levels found in the samples makes them toxic,” Domingo said. The samples were collected on Dec. 23 and tested at the FDA laboratory. Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, is a flammable and poisonous liquid. Ingestion of 30 ml is potentially fatal. Absorption through the skin or via inhalation may also lead to toxic effects. This is due to methanol being converted to formaldehyde and formic acid in the liver. The FDA requires manufacturers of alcoholic drinks to secure a license to operate and to register their products so that these can be monitored regularly. “For their safety and that of their loved ones, we urge all consumers to patronize only registered food and drink products registered with the FDA and sold by licensed manufacturers and dealers especially during the holidays,” Domingo said. Domingo earlier said the number of deaths due to methanol poisoning from drinking lambanog rose to eight from the initial two earlier confirmed by the DOH. READ: ‘Lambanog’ toll hits 15; seller falls ill He said rushed or incorrect methods of producing the distilled palm liquor may lead to the production of methanol. Domingo called on lambanog manufacturers to ensure that they get FDA approval for their products. “It is important that this product is registered, checked and tested. Backyard production is really difficult because the product in not regulated,” he said. A lawmaker, meanwhile, said Congress should review the law governing food safety following the deaths of eight people and hospitalization of 300 others after drinking lambanog. Laguna Rep. Sol Aragones said she will file a resolution on the subject, saying that stricter regulation should be implemented in the making and selling of lambanog. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said that criminal charges will soon be filed against the backyard distillery that distributed the deadly liquor. Last year, 15 people died in Sta. Rosa, Laguna after drinking palm wine. The liquor maker, Bossing Lambanog, was fined P1.9 million. A report from radio dzBB said 42 patients were admitted at the Philippine General Hospital after drinking lambanog. Seventeen were in the emergency room, 24 were recovering in the ward while one was still in intensive care, the radio report said.

