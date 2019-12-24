Mindanao blasts injure 22

BOMB BLASTS. At least 22 people were hurt in seemingly related bombings in Cotabato City and nearby Libungan town in North Cotabato after dusk Sunday but their identities were not immediately disclosed. In Cotabato City, 16 were injured, among them personnel of the Army’s 5th Special Forces Battalion guarding the premises of the Immaculate Conception Cathedral near the spot where an explosive went off. Photos Courtesy of the Office of the Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guioani-Sayadi

A series of explosions rocked Cotabato City and Maguindanao town Sunday night, wounding 22 people, including soldiers, a military official said.A hand grenade was thrown into a military truck patrolling Cotabato City, with eight soldiers and four civilians sustaining injuries from the bomb’s shrapnel. It was quickly followed by an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in the nearby town of Libungan, wounding five civilians with one in serious condition, regional military spokesperson Maj. Arvin Encinas said. Another explosion was recorded in the neighboring town in Maguindanao, although police are still gathering information on whether there are casualties. The Department of Justice on Monday ordered the National Bureau of Investigation to conduct a parallel investigation into the series of bomb attacks. Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said he would dispatch NBI agents immediately to the crime scenes before the evidence was spoiled. No groups have yet claimed responsibility for the attacks, which happened as the government planned this year to lift its military rule in the island over the improving security situation. “We do not discount the possibility that Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters [BIFF] and Daesh-inspired groups are behind this,” Encinas said, referring to the Islamic State-linked militants. The Palace on Monday condemned the separate grenade attacks in Cotabato and Maguindanao that wounded at least 22 people. “We condemn in the strongest possible terms last night’s grenade attacks and explosion incidents in Cotabato and Maguindanao which left scores wounded, including soldiers who were conducting patrols,” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said. “Any attempt to sow fear, hatred, and violence is doomed to fail. We will pursue the perpetrators and will harness all our might to crush all evil forces or enemies of the state, as well as their supporters,” he added. The Philippine National Police said they are continuously monitoring the security situation in different areas under a “full alert” status.Panelo also called on the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities and persons to authorities. North Cotabato Gov. Nancy Catamco and Cotabato City Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi condemned the attacks Sunday evening. Catamco, in a statement, said the bombings in the municipality of Libungan, North Cotabato and Cotabato City have struck another blow to the people’s sense of security, coming in the wake of recent earthquakes. “I vehemently condemn these attacks on our fellow Cotabateños. Let us keep in mind that these terrorist acts aim to instill fear and to spread panic,” the governor said, as she called on everyone to remain calm and to stay vigilant. She added that the provincial government would be closely monitoring the situation alongside security forces and concerned local government units, and will extend the necessary support to all partners in peace. At least five persons were injured in the 6:30 p.m. bombing that occurred along the Libungan Bridge in Barangay Poblacion, Libungan, North Cotabato. In Cotabato City, an update said the number of those wounded in Sunday’s blast incident in front of the Cotabato Cathedral has risen to 14—nine soldiers and five civilians. The mayor said the police and military remain on top of the situation but still need the cooperation of the community to fight terrorism.