China requires PH travelers to present negative COVID-19 test results

posted August 12, 2020 at 08:26 am by Manila Standard Digital August 12, 2020 at 08:26 am

China is now requiring travelers from the Philippines to present negative COVID-19 test results before they are allowed to board their flights. The joint order of the Civil Aviation Administration, the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China will take effect on August 20."Chinese and foreign travelers who are to fly from the Philippines to China are required to take nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 within five days before boarding and only those who test negative will be allowed to board the plane," the Chinese embassy in Manila said in a Facebook post.

