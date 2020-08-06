DFA: Injured Pinoys in Beirut blast now at 24

posted August 06, 2020 at 02:10 pm by Rey E. Requejo August 06, 2020 at 02:10 pm

Lebanese come together for a vigil held at Kensington gardens in central London to honour the victims of the Beirut blast on August 5, 2020. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP) The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Thursday said the number of Filipinos who have been injured in the powerful explosion that struck Beirut, Lebanon last Tuesday rose to 24.Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay said most of the injured are household service workers. According to Dulay, at least two Filipino household workers died, and one seafarer remains missing. Citing a report from Philippine Embassy in Beirut, Dulay said ten of the 11 seafarers initially reported as missing have been found safe and accounted for. The 10 crewmen of Orient Queen Cruises suffered minor injuries and are now with the management of the shipping company Abu Merhi Cruises at Ain el Mraiseh, Beirut.Lebanon is home to around 33,000 Filipinos, 75 percent of whom are in the greater Beirut area. The powerful explosion resulted in at least 100 fatalities and injured thousands, as well as causing widespread fires and damage throughout the city. Lebanese authorities said 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate stored in a warehouse for years at a port triggered the blast.

