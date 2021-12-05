‘Unvaxxed do not lose right to vote’

Unless disqualified by law, one does not lose the right to suffrage because he or she is unvaccinated, an official of the Commission on Elections said. Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon urged unvaccinated voters to exercise their right to cast their ballots in the May 9, 2022 polls. “Vote even if you are not vaccinated,” she posted on her Twitter account Saturday. “If you have symptoms when at the precinct, you will vote in the isolated polling place. Your vote will be counted,” she added. Comelec previously said voters who will exhibit COVID-19 symptoms on election day will be ushered into isolation booths, but those in quarantine might not be able to cast their ballots. “Congress should pass a law allowing voters to vote by mail if they want,” Guanzon said. Earlier, Comelec passed Resolution No. 10732 which bars candidates in next year’s national elections from making physical contact in meetings and other related activities during the campaign period. This includes “handshakes, hugs, going arm-in-arm, or any action that involves physical contact among the candidate, their companions, and the public.”It also prohibited taking photos with the candidates as well as giving out food and drinks, among others. “Taking selfies, photographs and other similar activities that require close proximity between the candidate and their companions, and the public; and distribution of food and drink, and all other goods or items,” read the resolution promulgated on Nov. 24. The poll body also set the allowed capacity for motorcades and caravans based on categories referring to the five-tier alert level system implemented by the government, with Category 1 being the most relaxed and Category 5 being the strictest. No motorcades and caravans will be allowed under Category 5. “Only candidates, campaign leaders, and supporters belonging to the same household are allowed to be in the same vehicles,” the resolution read. Disallowed during motorcades for all levels are the following: stopovers, layovers, and other similar stoppages for the conduct of other election campaign activities; handshakes, hugs, kisses, going arm-in-arm, or any action that involves physical contact among the candidate, their companions, and the public; taking selfies, photographs and other similar activities that require close proximity between the candidate and their companions and the public; and distribution of food and drink, and all other goods or items.