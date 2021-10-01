ALL SECTIONS
Friday October 1, 2021

Alsons Power’s Siayan Hydro donates essential emergency and medical equipment to LGU

posted October 01, 2021 at 12:51 am by  Manila Standard
The Alsons Power Group’s Sindangan Zambo-River Power Corporation (SZPC) has provided the local government of Zamboanga del Norte with essential emergency and medical equipment to help the province in its ongoing efforts to combat and control the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Former Dipolog City Mayor Evelyn Uy, representing her husband, Zamboanga del Norte Gov. Roberto Uy, received the items which include thermal scanners, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, electric fans, pressure sprayers, and water dispensers from Siayan Hydro Community Relations head Llewellyn Lisondra.  

SZPC, which operates under the Siayan Hydro brand, is developing a 22 mega-watt (MW) hydro power project along the province’s Sindangan River. The project encompasses a 15-MW run of river hydroelectric power plant in the Municipality of Siayan and another 7-MW plant in the Municipality of Dumingag.   

Alsons Power- Mindanao’s first private sector power generator plans to develop at least seven more run of river hydro power facilities in different parts of Mindanao and Negros Occidental.

The group currently operates four power facilities in Mindanao with a total generating capacity of 468-MW serving over eight million people in 14 cities and 11 provinces.  

