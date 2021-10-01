Alsons Power’s Siayan Hydro donates essential emergency and medical equipment to LGU
Former Dipolog City Mayor Evelyn Uy, representing her husband, Zamboanga del Norte Gov. Roberto Uy, received the items which include thermal scanners, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, electric fans, pressure sprayers, and water dispensers from Siayan Hydro Community Relations head Llewellyn Lisondra. SZPC, which operates under the Siayan Hydro brand, is developing a 22 mega-watt (MW) hydro power project along the province’s Sindangan River. The project encompasses a 15-MW run of river hydroelectric power plant in the Municipality of Siayan and another 7-MW plant in the Municipality of Dumingag.