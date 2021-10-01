‘La Niña may elevate risk for floods, landslides’

The La Niña phenomenon’s possible re-emergence this year may elevate the risk for flooding and rain-induced landslides, particularly in the country’s eastern seaboard, the state weather bureau said. Various weather systems, including the northeast monsoon or “amihan” that prevails annually during the latter part of the year, could bring rains that might trigger such hazards in the area and other parts of the country, Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) hydrologist Richard Orendain said Thursday. “(The) onslaught of La Niña is an additional trigger for elevating the flooding and landslide risk,” he said. In its latest assessment this month, PAGASA said there is a 70 to 80 percent chance for La Niña’s formation during the last quarter of 2021. Orendain said the eastern seaboard directly faces the Pacific Ocean where tropical cyclones that may affect the country usually originate.PAGASA said monsoon activity and winds from the east are stronger during La Niña. The development of more tropical cyclones and the occurrence of above-normal rainfall due to increased cloud formation are among La Niña’s effects on Philippine climate, it said. According to the weather bureau, most parts of the country may receive above-normal rainfall from October to December this year. La Niña may persist until the first quarter of 2022, PAGASA’s assessment showed.