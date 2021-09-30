NAIA Customs seizes shabu worth P7.5m

SHABU BAGS. An officer of the Bureau of Customs Port of NAIA holds up two bags of food chips that also contained shabu in two parcels from Malaysia that held a total of P7.5 million worth of the illegal drug on Wednesday. The items were turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group.

Government agents detailed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport seized two smuggled shipments of shabu from Malaysia worth more than P7.5 million. Personnel from the Port of NAIA, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group found the 1.1 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride concealed in two air parcels in the Federal Express warehouse in Pasay City.The shipments were formally turned over to PDEA on Wednesday for proper disposition. Authorities refused to identify the owners of the shipments. They said the consignees will also be held liable for technical smuggling for misdeclaring the shipments as clothes, slippers and food chips. PDEA is now profiling and building up a case against the persons responsible for possible prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act 2002 (Republic Act No. 9165) in relation to Section 119 (Restricted Importation) and Section 1401 (Unlawful Importation) of Republic Act No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.Customs NAIA district collector Carmelita Talusan said the discovery of illegal drugs was the result of the continued efforts of the bureau in close coordination with PDEA and members of NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group. Last month, PDEA commended the Port of NAIA for its accomplishment and proactive measures in going after smuggling of anti-social goods, especially illegal drugs. The port has seized at least 37 illegal shipments of prohibited drugs worth P60 million since January this year. “The Bureau of Customs NAIA will continue to support the directives of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero to intensify border protection efforts together with PDEA and partner agencies to stop proliferation of illegal drugs in the country,” said Talusan.