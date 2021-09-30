DAR ConNECT gives out 144 land titles in Quezon

The Department of Agrarian Reform in Quezon province has launched the DAR ConNECT through a simultaneous and synchronized provincewide distribution of certificates of land ownership award (CLOAs) and “Kumustahan” with the agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organizations. Assistant Secretary Rene Colocar, former DAR Calabarzon regional director, said through the use of modern technology, the DAR Quezon II has distributed 144 land titles covering 243.5667 hectares of agricultural lands to 155 agrarian reform beneficiaries in 15 municipal agrarian reform offices. DAR ConNECT or Continuous Networking and Enhanced Coordination through Technology is an initiative and innovative idea of DAR Quezon II to speed up CLOA distribution and interaction with the ARBs through virtual connectivity. “This modernistic approach shall break the barriers brought by the limitations of the looming threat of the COVID-19 pandemic which our country faces and not disrupt the delivery of services to the DAR clients,” Colocar said. “Farmers are considered the modern heroes of the society. They are the reason why there is food on our tables. The DAR will continue to provide services, whether or not there is a pandemic or whether the weather is normal or not,” he added. Colocar commended the provincial office for initiating the activity, the first of its kind nationwide.He assured the event shall be replicated across the whole country, as he described this strategy as “efficient, economical and safe in providing the DAR services.” Undersecretary for Policy Planning and Research Office Virginia Orogo said DAR is aiming for the establishment of agrarian reform communities nationwide. “Development is more extensive when small communities bind together to seek for government’s support,” she said. The event is in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of DAR and the 33rd anniversary of the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program. Its theme is “Kambal na Selebrasyon sa Taong 2021 Para sa Tunay na Pagbabago sa Repormang Agraryo” and supports the “DAR to Door” initiative by Secretary John Castriciones to speed up the distribution of CLOAs to farmer-beneficiaries.