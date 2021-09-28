Bedan lawyers group support Isko’s prexy run

Hundreds of lawyers have rallied behind the presidential bid of Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso, saying his leadership brand and track record as local chief executive “can competently address the nation’s woes.” “His principled vision for the country is governed by the right principles. He is a fast and resolute decision maker. He is exactly the kind of leader our country needs during these challenging and trying times,” said Winston Ginez, convenor of the group of Bedan Lawyers for Isko. Ginez said the group’s membership includes the “best and brightest” Bedan lawyers whose expertise and experience encompass the full scope and facets of the law. “We have membership and representation nationally,” he said. “Everybody has witnessed your leadership by example that resulted in your being an exemplary leader. Everybody has seen your principled vision which is buoyed by your visionary principle. Everybody is awed at how your leadership changed the face and fate of the City of Manila. Everybody has marveled at the outcome of your fast and resolute decision-making, which is always infused by a compassionate and commonsensical approach,” read the group’s manifesto.“We are convinced that you can replicate your feat as Manila Mayor and be an effective Chief Executive of our country. We believe that you are the leader who will bring about a responsive and responsible governance, and usher a new hope for our country,” the Bedan lawyers said. Earlier, Domagoso vowed to be a “healing president” while upholding the rule of law. “I will be a healing president. While ours will be a government of national reconstruction, it will also be a government of national reconciliation, based on justice and rule of law,” he said.