LP bares initial senatorial slate

Two reelectionists – Senators Francis Pangilinan and Leila de Lima – and former Senator Bam Aquino headline the initial list of senatorial bets to be fielded by the Liberal Party for next year’s elections. Pangilinan, the party president, said a resolution was also passed endorsing Akbayan Sen. Risa Hontiveros and lawyer Chel Diokno as part of the lineup as guest senatorial candidates. The Liberal Party also expressed its support for Vice President Leni Robredo’s ongoing efforts to create the broadest possible coalition to present an alternative brand of governance to the people. A resolution was passed granting Robredo full authority and discretion in initiating talks and coming up with agreements for the 2022 polls. Robredo was also afforded the authority to identify and assemble a united national slate of candidates for president, vice president and senators “while respecting her preference on the elective position she may decide to run for, if any.” Since June, Robredo has repeatedly emphasized the need to consolidate all opposition forces and present a united front next year.On Sunday, Robredo said much as she is waiting for the unity talks with other opposition bets to prosper, she is ready to make a decision on whether to seek the presidency or not if she is left with no other choice. “Let us see if there is still hope to unite. Maybe there would be some whom we could no longer convince, but the communication lines are open. I will still pursue them,” she said. Earlier, she said she experienced “heartbreak” following the declarations of Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Sen. Manny Pacquiao that they would run for president in 2022. “If my assessment was right, we were this close to unification. It was really heartbreaking for me,” she said. “I am still hopeful that despite their declaration, they are still open for unification, that they don’t shut down the lines of communication, that we can still discuss,” added Robredo.