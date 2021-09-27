Tulfo belies reports he is eyeing vice presidential bid

Broadcaster and vlogger Raffy Tulfo refuted circulating reports that he is running for vice president in the 2022 elections. In a statement on his “Wanted sa Radyo” program, Tulfo admitted he was offered by some politicians, whom he did not name, to be their vice president, but he turned them down. “I am not running for vice president. There were some who urged me to run in tandem with them, but I said no. Why? Because I have a high respect for President Duterte,” he said. “I have no intention to run against President Duterte in the coming elections,” Tulfo added.Tulfo also clarified that when he mentioned a possible clash between the 16 million Filipinos who voted for Duterte in 2016 and 42 million others, he was not referring to his subscribers but that of ABS-CBN should the non-renewal of the latter’s franchise become an election issue. “If, for example, there is a referendum, there might be a clash between 16 million voters versus 36 million subscribers of ABS-CBN. That is what I was referring to,” he said. Tulfo emphasized he meant no disrespect to the 16 million voters of President Duterte, adding that he is one of them.