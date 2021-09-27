PNPA review set after hazing death

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Sunday directed the PNP Academy (PNPA) management to review its existing rules and regulations and academic policies following the death of a cadet allegedly punched by his upperclassman as punishment for violating rules. “I have already directed the Director, PNPA Maj. Gen. Rhoderick Armamento, and Director, DHRDD (Directorate for Human Resources and Doctrine Development) Brig. Gen. Arthur Bisnar, to conduct the necessary review and adjustments on the existing rules, regulations and academic policies to further strengthen the moral foundation of our cadets in the PNPA,” Eleazar said in a statement. Armamento earlier reported that Cadet 3rd Class George Carl Magsayo collapsed inside a dormitory room after he was repeatedly punched in the body by Cadet 2nd Class Steven Ceasar Maingat on September 23. Magsayo was immediately brought to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead by the attending physician. Armamento assured Eleazar that extensive investigation is being conducted to ferret out the truth about what happened, adding that a Special Task Group Magsayo was created to investigate the incident. “We are assuring the public that the Philippine National Police Academy maintains its strict ‘No To Hazing Policy’ and that the highest values of respect for human life and rights is inculcated among our cadets,” Armamento said. Magsayo was also subjected to Covid-19 testing that showed negative result. On Saturday, Eleazar said charges are expected to be filed against Maingat on Monday.He said similar incidents happened in the PNPA in the past and charges were filed against the violators of the Anti-Hazing Law. “There have been casualties before, and many have been punished and kicked out of the PNPA for assaulting fellow cadets. So, it is unfortunate that this tragedy happened again because there are still few cadets who are stubborn and do not seem to understand the rules and law especially the Anti-Hazing Law,” he said. Eleazar reminded all the cadets to stick to the core values of the PNPA. “It is not through physical punishment and beating that the character of a cadet or anyone else is molded but through good teachings, wise exchange of ideas and proper adherence to good manners,” Eleazar said. “Those are the essence of learning process especially in an academic institution that trains future leaders of the BJMP (Bureau of Jail Management and Penology), the BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection), and the Philippine National Police. We cannot claim to be products of an institution that puts premium on integrity, service and justice if we cannot practice them on ourselves,” he added. Eleazar also extended his condolences to the family of Magsayo, assuring them of thorough investigation “in the name of truth and justice.”