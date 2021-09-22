ALL SECTIONS
Wednesday September 22, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Makati City Bakuna
Advertisement

House approves measure fixing UP-DND accord

posted September 22, 2021 at 12:40 am by  Manila Standard
The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading the measure seeking to institutionalize the 1989 University of the Philippines-Department of National Defense (UP-DND) accord.

With 179 affirmative votes, the chamber approved House Bill 10171, which aims to institutionalize the accord into the University Charter or Republic Act 9500.

Section 11. A. of the substitute bill states that law enforcement agencies will give prior notice if they intend to conduct any police, military, or law enforcement operation in any UP campus nationwide to the UP president or the chancellor of the constituent university, or the dean of the college concerned.

The permission must also be given by UP’s respective officers-in-charge, in the event of the leaders’ absence, “as the case may be, when the situation warrants.”

The bill said the entry of state forces is banned except in cases of hot pursuit and similar occasions of emergency. No member of the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, or other law enforcement agencies shall enter the premises of any of the UP campuses or regional units.

Meanwhile, in case the request for assistance is granted, only members of the PNP or AFP “who are in proper uniform and with proper identification” shall be allowed to enter the campus or college concerned.

Further, the service of search or arrest warrants within the territorial jurisdiction of any UP campus or on any UP student, faculty, or employee shall only be done after notifying the UP president, the chancellor, or the dean of the concerned college.

State forces should also coordinate with the UP campus security group, according to the bill.

In January, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana unilaterally terminated the accord, as he claimed that UP campuses have become breedinggrounds of communists. He also branded the pact as obsolete.

UP President Danilo Concepcion had said they were not consulted prior to the pact’s termination, adding the agency’s move was totally unnecessary. The following month, UP and DND officials met to discuss the matter.

Lorenzana had said he would think about reconsidering the unilateral termination of the pact.

Topics: House of Representatives , 1989 University of the Philippines-Department of National Defense , University Charter

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementKPPI
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard