House approves measure fixing UP-DND accord

The House of Representatives on Tuesday approved on third and final reading the measure seeking to institutionalize the 1989 University of the Philippines-Department of National Defense (UP-DND) accord. With 179 affirmative votes, the chamber approved House Bill 10171, which aims to institutionalize the accord into the University Charter or Republic Act 9500. Section 11. A. of the substitute bill states that law enforcement agencies will give prior notice if they intend to conduct any police, military, or law enforcement operation in any UP campus nationwide to the UP president or the chancellor of the constituent university, or the dean of the college concerned. The permission must also be given by UP’s respective officers-in-charge, in the event of the leaders’ absence, “as the case may be, when the situation warrants.” The bill said the entry of state forces is banned except in cases of hot pursuit and similar occasions of emergency. No member of the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, or other law enforcement agencies shall enter the premises of any of the UP campuses or regional units. Meanwhile, in case the request for assistance is granted, only members of the PNP or AFP “who are in proper uniform and with proper identification” shall be allowed to enter the campus or college concerned.Further, the service of search or arrest warrants within the territorial jurisdiction of any UP campus or on any UP student, faculty, or employee shall only be done after notifying the UP president, the chancellor, or the dean of the concerned college. State forces should also coordinate with the UP campus security group, according to the bill. In January, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana unilaterally terminated the accord, as he claimed that UP campuses have become breedinggrounds of communists. He also branded the pact as obsolete. UP President Danilo Concepcion had said they were not consulted prior to the pact’s termination, adding the agency’s move was totally unnecessary. The following month, UP and DND officials met to discuss the matter. Lorenzana had said he would think about reconsidering the unilateral termination of the pact.