Isko to run for president with Doc Willie Ong as VP

Manila Mayor Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso will run for president in next year’s elections in tandem with Dr. Willie Ong as his running mate. Domagoso, who is scheduled to make an official announcement today (Wednesday) confirmed the tandem yesterday evening after news of their alliance broke out on social media. Earlier, a member of the 1Sambayan coalition said Domagoso and Vice President Leni Robredo are the top contenders for the unified opposition ticket in the 2022 polls. Domagoso confirmed having already met with Robredo and Senator Manny Pacquiao. “We’re trying to reach out to each and every one,” he said, adding that there is no harm in listening.“I’m not at liberty to discuss the details. But I can confirm there was a meeting and hopefully there will be more meetings where we can discuss things,” the Manila mayor added. The Manila mayor is the president of the Aksyon Demokratiko political party. Ong, on the other hand, has a large following on social media. He ran but lost for senator in the 2019 elections with 7.5 million votes.