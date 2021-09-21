Villar, Pacquiao still richest senators

The Senate of the Philippines has two billionaires, with Senator Cynthia A. Villar as the wealthiest member of the Upper Chamber, followed by world boxing champ Sen. Manny Pacquiao. Since she became a senator in 2013, Villar has remained the richest member of the Senate -- and Sen. Leila De Lima the poorest based on their Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) in 2020. Villar’s husband -- former Senate President and real estate tycoon Manny Villar -- was listed as the richest Filipino in the Forbes World’s Billionaires List this 2021. The senator, whose family owns Vista Land and Vista Mall, among others, is worth P3,875,696,435. Next is Pacquiao, who has amassed his net worth and earnings of P3,187,092,600.69 through boxing. He is the only eight-division world champion in the history of the sport. De Lima, who has been detained over alleged drug charges, is the poorest with declared assets of P9,544,111.68.Next are Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto at third (P581,071,657.97) and Senate Majority Leader Migz Zubiri in fourth (P220,736,702.43). Sen. Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. came in fifth with P179,958,909.30 and Sen. Sonny Angara was sixth with a net worth of P150,898,358. Sen. Franklin Drilon is the 7th richest with P106,862,853 followed by Sen. Grace Poe with P101,327,620.48. The SALN of the other senators are: Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian - P91,213,596.57; Senate President Vicente Sotto III - P85,643,477.63; Sen. Pia Cayetano - P84,591,678.21; Sen. Richard Gordon - P77,569,572.39; Sen. Lito Lapid – P74,948,600; Sen. Francis Tolentino - P59,812,000; Sen. Nancy Binay - P59,770,251.00; Sen. Panfilo Lacson - P58,330,268.50, Sen. Aquilino Pimentel III - P37,203,400; Sen. Imee Marcos - P36,270,467; Sen. Ronald dela Rosa - P34, 383,136.29; Sen. Joel Villanueva - P33,029,725; Sen. Francis Pangilinan - P23,941,333.25; Sen. Bong Go - P22,274,508.68; and Sen. Risa Hontiveros - P16,720,359.73.