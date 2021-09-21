‘Leni, Isko top contenders for opposition slate’

Vice President Leni Robredo and Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso are the top contenders in 1Sambayan’s selection process for a unified opposition ticket in the 2022 polls, coalition member Etta Rosales said Monday. Asked during the online forum of 1Sambayan, Rosales, a former chairman of the Commission on Human Rights, said the group is expected to announce its choice for the presidency within the month. “It is divided. The clamor for VP Leni is strong. But there are also groups calling for Isko. It’s going to be a matter of days before a decision is reached,” she said. As for Senator Manny Pacquiao, Rosales said he is still part of the selection process of 1Sambayan. “The process is inclusive, as long as they are willing to dialogue. Isko and Leni already had a dialogue. Pacquiao is also willing to dialogue,” she added. Domagoso confirmed having met with Robredo and Pacquiao. “We’re trying to reach out to each and every one,” he said, adding that there is no harm in listening.“I’m not at liberty to discuss the details. But I can confirm there was a meeting and hopefully there will be more meetings where we can discuss things,” the Manila mayor added. Pacquiao on Sunday declared he would run for President after accepting the nomination of his party-mates in their faction of the ruling PDP-Laban party. Robredo, for her part, said she is ready to run for president if she is chosen as the united opposition’s bet. “If I run, will it help us avoid what we don’t want to happen? For this administration to continue in 2022? For the Marcoses to be back in power? That’s what we don’t want to happen, right?” the Vice President said. “What I fear is we are already seeing corruption at the height of the pandemic. It would be very dangerous if this continues,” Robredo added.