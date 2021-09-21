‘Solid South’ federalists endorse Marcos for president

Members of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) formally announced their endorsement for the presidential candidacy of former Senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. During their National Convention held in Tupi, South Cotabato, PFP passed a resolution endorsing Marcos as their presidential candidate for the May 2022 national elections. PFP General Council George Briones said the endorsement was made after some members reached out to him expressing that they want Marcos for next year’s presidential polls. “Let us pray for Senator Bongbong Marcos so that he can make the right decision because it is not easy to run for president of the Philippines, especially in this day and age,” Briones said. Meeting Marcos for the first time, Briones described him as someone who is intelligent, educated, down-to-earth, not foul-mouthed, and has a great sense of humor. “We all have notebooks, we have fountain pens, we write. He (Bong Bong) also studies the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas,” he said.Briones told Marcos in the said meeting that PFP was relatively young at three years old compared to the older political parties in the country, but it was not involved in any corruption or criminal cases, thus “does not carry any excess baggage.” PFP is a national political party approved by the Commission on Elections in 2018. It is composed of 1.5 million members nationwide. Around 300 of its members in different parts of the country have won in the 2019 elections. As of this writing, the post for chairman of the party remained vacant in case Marcos decided to take oath as member of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas. “If Senator Bongbong Marcos decides to join the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas and he will take his oath as a member of PFP, we will call another national convention before the end of September where he will be nominated as the official candidate of the PFP for president,” Briones said.