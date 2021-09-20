SSS prolongs payment period for contributions

The Social Security System is extending its payment deadline for the July 2021 contributions of regular employers from Aug. 31 to Sept. 30. President and chief executive officer Aurora Ignacio said the extension is in consideration of the enhanced community quarantine that was implemented for a certain period in the National Capital Region and other provinces, cities, and municipalities during August. She said post-dated checks of employers with approved installment proposals that fall due in July and August that remain not deposited due to community quarantine restrictions would also be deposited on Sept. 30. Payment deadlines of regular employers for the applicable months after July 2021 will follow their regular schedule, which is the last day of the month following the applicable month. In case the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday, or holiday, payments may be made on the next working day, Ignacio said. The payment deadline for the July 2021 contributions of household employers, and self-employed, voluntary, non-working spouses (SE/VM/NWS), and land-based overseas Filipino worker members would remain the same.Household employers and SE/VM/NWS members’ deadline of remittance is the last day of the month following the applicable month or calendar quarter. The land-based OFW members may pay their contributions for the applicable months of January to September of a given year until December 31 of the same year, while for the applicable months of October to December of a given year until Jan. 31 of the following year. In case the deadline falls on a Saturday, Sunday or holiday, payments may be made on the next working day. “As our government continues to implement measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, which includes limiting face-to-face contact, we highly encourage our members and employers to use our various online facilities for their SSS payment transactions,” Ignacio said.