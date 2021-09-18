COVID-cure trader nabbed

posted September 18, 2021 at 12:40 am by Willie Casas September 18, 2021 at 12:40 am

The National Bureau of Investigation announced Friday the arrest of an individual in Cebu City for selling overpriced Tocilizumab, a medicine found to be effective in reducing mortality rate of severe COVID-19. NBI Officer-in-Charge-Director Eric Distor identified the suspect as Cherry Jalaron. Distor said the operation stemmed from a meeting called by presidential adviser Michael Lloyd Dino for the price regulation of COVID-19 medicines. NBI Central Visayas was tasked to pursue the lead on a certain Karen Go, who was allegedly engaged in the illegal selling of Tocilizumab. After surveillance and verification, NBI agents confirmed the illegal activity and were able to establish communication with Go.On Sept. 13, 2an agent acted as poseur-buyer and ordered online one vial of Tocilizumab for P97,000, more than the maximum retail price set by the government at P20,581.45. The undercover agent and Go agreed to meet at Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City to deliver the medicine. After the transaction was completed, operatives apprehended the courier of the drug, identified as Cherry Jalaron. According to the arrested suspect, she was Go's secretary and was instructed to deliver the medicine.

