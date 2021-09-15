Binay slams lockdown ‘experiment’

Former Vice President Jejomar Binay is not in favor of the granular lockdown being proposed by the government to contain the coronavirus disease. "Experts agree that the current surge in COVID cases is higher, and deadlier, than April last year. Even the Department of Health projects the number of active cases to reach 30,000 by the end of September," Binay said in a statement. "Yet despite the surge, the national government is determined to push through with its granular lockdown experiment in Metro Manila. Sabi nila, effective daw ito. Pero paaano naging effective kung ngayon pa lang gagawin?" he added. Binay said in other countries, granular lockdowns are resorted to when cases are low. "But we are experiencing a surge, and experts say the proper strategy is to contain the virus, which means restricting movements for a certain period. The granular lockdown experiment is not only counterintuitive, it defies common sense," he said.The former vice president said the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte is also being unfair to the local governments of Metro Manila. "Pagod na ang mayors at ang frontliners pero ipapasa sa kanila ng national government ang problema," he said. Binay said the national government is not only passing the burden of containing the spread of the virus and providing ayuda to their constituents to the LGUs. "By making the LGUs take the lead, the national government can now wash its hands of any blame for possible lapses or missteps. Yan ang tinatawag sa kalye na iwas-pusoy," he said.