2 former cops find selves in maelstrom of Senate probe

Two former anti-drug police officers are unwittingly in the middle of the Senate probe on alleged irregularities in the purchase of supplies to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which has drawn the ire of President Rodrigo Duterte. One of them, Wilkins Villanueva, is the current head of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency. On Monday, he cleared former economic adviser Michael Yang – a Chinese businessman and longtime acquaintance of the President – of involvement in the illegal drug trade. The other is former colonel Eduardo Acierto, one of the Philippine National Police’s pioneering anti-drug operatives – who had linked Yang and another Chinese, Allan Lim, to narcotics operations in 2017, and even submitted his documents to the PDEA so Duterte would knowabout it. However, the President instead accused Acierto of involvement in the shipment of P11 billion worth of illegal drugs, smuggled through magnetic lifters in 2018. Shortly after, Acierto went into hiding. Yang’s alleged drug connections surfaced as he faced scrutiny over his ties with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., which he supposedly lent money to so the firm could buy billions of pesos worth of protective gear under government contracts for the country’s COVID-19 response. Villanueva has served nearly two decades in drug law enforcement through different capacities and positions, both with the PNP Narcotics Group and as one of the pioneering officers of PDEA. Acierto, who graduated from the Philippine Military Academy in 1989,also came up from the ranks to be part of the founding team of the PNP’s first separate narcotics unit, the Anti-Illegal Drugs Special Operations Task Force (AIDSOTF). But while Villanueva has kept out of controversies even after he replaced Aaron Aquino as PDEA chief, Acierto was dismissed over the anomalous issuance of AK-47 rifles during the previous administration. Acierto had taken part in drug busts across the country until he was promoted to commander of an anti-drugs unit, later becoming its executive officer. He remained inside the AIDSOTF even after it expanded into the Anti-Illegal Drugs Group (AIDG) in 2015.Inside the AIDG, he was able to rise to the deputy chief for administration position, which he kept until 2017. That was when the unit was abolished after its members were implicated in the Camp Crame murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo. When the AIDG was reestablished as the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (DEG), he stood again as the elite anti-drug group’s deputy chief for administration. In an interview with reporters in March 2019, then-PNP chief Director Oscar Albayalde said they found no links between Acierto and the AIDG men who were accused of killing the South Korean. He was first ordered dismissed from the police service in 2015 by the Office of the Ombudsman after being implicated in the police’s P100-million dubious deal with the courier company Werfast in 2011. This was when Acierto was serving as the chief of firearms and licensing in the PNP Firearms and Explosives Office. It was this same anomalous deal that got former PNP chief Allan Purisima dismissed. Acierto contested the decision and was able to get himself reinstated in the service up until the Ombudsman’s verdict was reversed by the Court of Appeals in 2018. But in August 2018, Acierto was dismissed from the service again by the Ombudsman after he was found to have taken part in selling a thousand AK-47 rifles to communist rebels between 2011 and 2013. Before he could appeal again, in October 2018, he was accused of masterminding an estimated P13-billion shabu shipment in July: shabu worth P2.4 billion intercepted at the Manila International Container Port stuffed inside abandoned magnetic lifters, and P11 billion-worth of missing shabu suspected to be packed in similar containers found in Cavite.