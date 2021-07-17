New school year opens in September

Classes for the school year 2021-2022 will open on September 13, as approved by President Rodrigo Duterte, the Department of Education announced Friday. “We thank the President for his full support to the delivery of quality basic education for the incoming school year,” DepEd said in a statement. “The school calendar for SY 2021-2022 will be released soon. “We hope for our stakeholders’ continued cooperation and support as we prepare for another challenging yet worthwhile endeavor of educating our children amid a global health crisis.” Schools in basic education remain closed, as students shifted to distance learning for the school year 2020-2021. Last month, President Duterte rejected a proposal from the Department of Education to allow limited face-to-face classes in 300 public schools nationwide. “As for face-to-face classes, I am not inclined to agree with you. We might differ in our opinions on the matter,” Duterte told Education Sec. Leonor Briones during a public address. “It is difficult. I cannot gamble on the health of the children. I hope you will understand,” he added.With the policy statement from the chief executive, Briones withdrew the proposal. Briones earlier said there were originally 1,900 schools approved by DepEd regional directors for the pilot testing of limited face-to-face classes. The number was reduced further to 300 upon the advice of lawmakers who said it was “too many.” Schools across the country have remained closed since March last year when the pandemic broke out, with learners at the basic education level remaining at their homes. DepEd first proposed the pilot testing in low- or no-risk areas in December last year. Duterte initially approved it but in April withdrew his go-signal amid the surge in cases and the detection of more transmissible variants in the country. The government has yet to include individuals aged 17 years and below in its vaccination rollout program.