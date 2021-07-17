‘Fabian’ enters PAR; Habagat induces rain

posted July 17, 2021 at 12:40 am by Rio N. Araja July 17, 2021 at 12:40 am

A low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility developed into a tropical depression named “Fabian” on Friday, raising the risk of more flooding and rain-induced landslides due to enhancement of the southwest monsoon of habagat. “Fabian,” sixth tropical cyclone for 2021, east of northern Luzon already developed into tropical depression, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather forecaster Ana Clauren. As of 3 p.m. Friday, the center of “Fabian” was estimated at 1,320 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. The weather bureau said “Fabian” was moving northward slowly. A low pressure area inside the Philippine area of responsibility developed into a tropical depression named “Fabian” on Friday, raising the risk of more flooding and rain-induced landslides due to enhancement of the southwest monsoon of habagat. “Fabian,” sixth tropical cyclone for 2021, east of northern Luzon already developed into tropical depression, according to Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather forecaster Ana Clauren. As of 3 p.m. Friday, the center of “Fabian” was estimated at 1,320 kilometers east of Northern Luzon, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h. The weather bureau said “Fabian” was moving northward slowly.The southwest monsoon is also affecting Southern Luzon and the Visayas. Based on the current conditions and model forecasts, there is more than 50 percent chance that La Niña would develop in either late October or November to last through the first quarter of 2022.

