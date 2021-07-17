IBP denounces murder of Davao lawyer, husband

posted July 17, 2021 at 12:30 am by Manila Standard July 17, 2021 at 12:30 am

A Davao City-based lawyer and her husband were gunned down by a still unidentified suspect outside their home in Barangay Talomo Wednesday afternoon. The victims were identified as lawyer Gilda Mahinay-Sapie and her husband, Muhaimen Mohamman Sapie. The murdered couple used to host an online-based radio program, “Justice Redeemer,” which gives free legal advice to its callers. The Integrated Bar of the Philippines on Friday condemned the killing as it called on the government to ensure that lawyers are able to work without fear of attacks. A Davao City-based lawyer and her husband were gunned down by a still unidentified suspect outside their home in Barangay Talomo Wednesday afternoon. The victims were identified as lawyer Gilda Mahinay-Sapie and her husband, Muhaimen Mohamman Sapie. The murdered couple used to host an online-based radio program, “Justice Redeemer,” which gives free legal advice to its callers. The Integrated Bar of the Philippines on Friday condemned the killing as it called on the government to ensure that lawyers are able to work without fear of attacks.“The IBP condemns the treacherous and cold-blooded murder of Atty. Sitti Gilda Mahinay-Sapie and her husband,” IBP national president Burt Estrada said in a statement. “[The IBP] calls upon the government to protect its citizens from such brazen killings and to ensure that lawyers can do their jobs without fear of reprisal, attacks, and harassment. Amidst the apparent attacks on lawyers with impunity, we enjoin all Filipino lawyers to express their condemnation and indignation against the same by courageously upholding their sworn duty to provide justice for all,” Estrada added.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.