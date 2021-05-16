CHR to probe ‘fake’ rebel surrenders

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Saturday started its investigation into reported “fake” mass rebel surrenders. The commission directed its regional offices to promptly probe such reports and forward them to the commission’s main office, lawyer Jacqueline Anne de Guia, CHR spokeswoman, said. The CHR had a dialogue with Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares on Friday, during which he aired concerns “about the of the authenticity of the mass surrender of some 244 communist rebels with some individuals allegedly affiliated with Bayan Muna and the urban poor organization Kalipunan ng Damayang Mahihirap (Kadamay).” “Further allegations include the harassment of individuals and misuse of government assistance as part of the Enhanced-Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) as payment to individuals coerced into surrendering,” de Guia said. “These reports have been received and shall be endorsed to the respective Regional Offices of the CHR for prompt investigation.Pending the results of our own investigation, we strongly urge the military to conduct its own parallel probe to also ascertain the veracity of these allegations,” she added. “CHR continues to stress its condemnation against armed struggle and other forms of terrorism. It is also our hope that there will be a significant reduction of violence on the ground, especially for conflict vulnerable and affected communities. We must put a stop to senseless violence,” de Guia said. She added: “As CHR pursues its independent investigation, we shall also be open in hearing the side of the military and the government on this concern.”