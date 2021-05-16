Army unwraps P117-million training center in Capas

Capas, Tarlac—The Philippine Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) inaugurated over the weekend a P117-million three-storey building that houses a leadership development center, constructed at the sprawling Camp O’Donnell by the Department of Public Works and Highways. The facility is a fulfillment of the Army’s mission in the field of training and education to improve and strengthen land warfare competencies, said TRADOC Commander Maj. Gen. Cornelio Valencia Jr. during the inauguration rites. Construction of the Army’s Leadership Development and Education Center (ALDEC) phase 1, Valencia said, is now ready for use by TRADOC. He said the facility has offices for key officials, a multipurpose hall, and is equipped with a generator set. The ALDEC building was funded through the General Appropriations Act of 2020 and was implemented by the DPWH Regional Construction Division under Director Roseller Tolentino. To ensure the training and education of the Army will remain uninterrupted, Tolentino said a generator set as well as a water tank were included in the project, aside from the usual civil, mechanical, electrical and sanitary/plumbing works.Besides the ALDEC Building, Tolentino said the DPWH also completed other projects inside the TRADOC devoted to strengthening the skills and capabilities of the military. “Our agency’s Tarlac 2nd District Engineering Office started construction of infrastructure projects for TRADOC in 2019. Among those completed are the training pool, classrooms, and a mess hall for the School for Candidate Soldier (SCS), and an Army Transient Facility (ATF),” he said. “The second phase of the concreting of TRADOC Road Networks was completed in 2020. However, additional funds amounting to P15 million was released to ensure that the upgrading of the entirety of the road networks would be achieved,” said Public Works Secretary Mark Villar.