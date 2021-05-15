ALL SECTIONS
Saturday May 15, 2021

HIDE

ADVERTISE WITH US

Advertisement

‘Focus areas’ for jabs identified

posted May 15, 2021 at 12:40 am by  Manila Standard
The country's vaccine czar said the government will focus its vaccination drive in high-risk areas identified by medical and economic experts.

Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., the chief implementer of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19, said the government, with the help of the private sector, will ramp up the vaccination campaign in "focus areas" within the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus (Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal), and in Pampanga, Batangas, Metro Cebu, and Metro Davao.

"Ang gagawin po natin diyan i-a-allocate po natin ‘yong talagang magandang supply (We will allocate them a good supply of Covid-19 vaccine)," Galvez said during the Cabinet meeting in Malacañang on Thursday night.

Deploying Covid-19 vaccines in highly urbanized areas will allow them to expand their reach and eventually contain transmission.

"For example, if NCR Plus needs 3.3 million doses, then we willallocate that per month. In Davao and Cebu, they should get 400,000 a month so they can achieve herd immunity by November or by December," Galvez added.

He said the vaccination drive could be dramatically improved, once the local government units get a steady supply of the Covid-19 vaccines.

"We will do similar strategies in Region III, Region IV, Cagayan de Oro, Baguio City, and Zamboanga. We will also include areas with increasing cases such as Region II, Cordillera Administrative Region, and other areas that are so-called highly urbanized cities," he added.

"Once we achieve herd immunity, we can prevent and contain the contamination and infections," he added.

Topics: Carlito Galvez Jr. , COVID-19 , National Capital Region Plus

Related stories:

More from this Category:

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.
AdvertisementGMA-Congress Trivia 1
COVID 19 updates

LATEST NEWS

More On Latest News

Advertisement
STAY TUNED

Be the first to recieve the latest news.

Manila Standard