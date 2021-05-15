ALL SECTIONS
Saturday May 15, 2021

Voters’ list-up resumes Monday in NCR Plus

posted May 14, 2021 at 11:50 pm by  Vito Barcelo
The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will go on with its voter registration in the National Capital Region (NCR) Plus on May 17 after the government eased quarantine restrictions in the area.

Comelec executive director Bartolome Sinocruz Jr. said voter registration in the area will be open from Mondays to Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the shift of Metro Manila and nearby Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal provinces back to a general community quarantine “with heightened restrictions” starting this weekend.

The Comelec earlier suspended registration in voter NCR Plus—composed of Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Rizal—following the imposition of strict enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in the area amid rising COVID-19 cases. As of April 19, there are 58.9 million registered voters across the country, Comelec said.

“The local field or the satellite registration centers for overseas Filipino voters will also open,” Sinocruz said.

He said they will also be coordinating with the field registrationcenters in the different offices of the government such as the

Overseas Welfare Workers Administration (OWWA) and the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

“We will need to coordinate with them, it will depend on the existing if they have their own lockdown procedures. But definitely, since the NCR has been downgraded to GCQ, I think it is time for them to open also,” Sinocruz added.

Topics: Commission on Elections , voter registration , quarantine restrictions , Bartolome Sinocruz Jr.

