PhilHealth told: Sort out claims, go after fraudsters

posted May 13, 2021 at 11:50 pm by Manila Standard May 13, 2021 at 11:50 pm

A group of private hospitals on Thursday urged state insurer PhilHealth to file complaints against health facilities with fraudulent claims. PhilHealth earlier launched an investigation into some 15,000 cases of “false claims” filed from 2019 to 2021. This figure is a “small” percentage of some 3 million claims that hospitals file, said Dr. Jose Rene de Grano, president of the Private Hospitals Association Philippines Inc. “I hope they don’t brand all private hospitals like that because it affects those that do not engage in illegal activities,” De Grano said in Pilipino in an interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.“It’s what they do every time they can’t pay. If they have proof then file charges,” he said in Pilipino. PhilHealth owes private hospitals more than P28 billion, De Grano earlier said, basing it on PHAPI’s assessment this month. PhilHealth also pays only 35 percent instead of 60 percent of their claims under the debit credit payment method (DCPM).

